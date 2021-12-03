Nora Fatehi is very well known to make heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. Time and again, the beauty leaves our jaw-dropped in her athleisure or designer outfits. The Kusu Kusu star is now making noise over her yellow thigh-slit dress from the past. Netizens couldn’t help but notice her braless avatar and have mixed reaction on the same! Scroll below for all the details.

Back in October, Nora shared a shimmery look from one of her magazine shoots. The actress wore a yellow thigh-high slit dress with shimmery detailing across the neck. There was also a silver rope across the waist acting like a belt.

Nora Fatehi opted for minimal jewellery and complemented the attire with a silver bracelet. She opted for wavy hair and pulled a bold red look. All in all, fans were in love of the s*xy attire and couldn’t help but notice that she went braless for the look!

Many users took to the comment section and shared mixed responses on the look pulled off by Nora Fatehi. A user wrote, “इतना महंगा 👗 और उसमे भी नारा….” (such an expensive dress, and it has a drawstring!)

“Itani amir hai phirbhi kade fate huye pahanti hai (She’s so rich but still wears torn clothes),” commented another. A user mocked, “कोन पागल भेस बानने वाली रष्शी से आप को बांध दिया (which mad person tied you with a rope that is used to tie a buffalo!)”

Check out the post shared by Nora Fatehi below:

Doesn’t Nora look so hot? Haters gonna hate!

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the music video, Suku Suku. The song created a storm across social media platforms and turned out to be a huge success!

