From Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt - Bollywood Beauties Go Big On Sweatsuits For Their Stylish Airport Looks!

Our Bollywood’s top 3 actresses, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt are always there to lead the way whether it’s with their groundbreaking performances in films like Mimi, Chhapaak or Raazi or with their fashion statements.

Advertisement

With film shoots going on in full swing, the leading ladies of Bollywood have been travelling non-stop and their airport outfits are one to take inspiration from. As per their recent looks, co-ord sweatsuits are the fits to wear at the airports.

Advertisement

Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for Delhi in a full rustic brown sweatsuit, paired with a brown fur jacket and white sneakers, slightly glammed up with her trendy shades and golden hoops. The actress looked like a complete diva in her look with her tied up in a ponytail.

Deepika Padukone aced her comfy and cool airport look in a co-ord sea-green sweatsuit. She made the look sporty with her neon green kicks. Deepika added a brown handbag to her casual look while wearing a sleek bun.

Alia Bhatt reached the airport in her full black tracksuit. She kept the look super simple and classy with her hair left open. Alia hopped into a pair of white sneakers and carried a red handbag looking cool as ever.

The reigning divas of the Indian film industry are all about comfort mixed with their chic styles, ditching the extreme glam looks, and we are all for it.

Must Read: When Kajol Complained About Her Then Boyfriend To Ajay Devgn After Bit*hing About The Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube