Deepika Padukone, who has been reigning as the Queen of Bollywood for close to a decade now, continues to give fans much to be excited about!

The star who is working around a choc-o-bloc schedule recently started dubbing for Shakun Batra’s film also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While details of the film remain unknown apart from the fact that Deepika Padukone learned Yoga for the role, the actress summed up her journey of shooting the film as ‘love, friendship and memories for a lifetime’. Touted to be infused with realism and layered storytelling, the superstar was papped leaving the dubbing studio for Shakun’s film as she was all smiles for the cameras.

Deepika Padukone wrapped shooting for this film some time ago and put up a lot of pictures with her co-stars and a sweet caption.

“Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…”

“We don’t want the film to end”

Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup ahead which also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s pan Indian next with Prabhas, the official Hindi remake of The Intern starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mahabharata, and 83. She also has a Hollywood film signed which was announced earlier this year.

