Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar is all set to release today and the actors are doing their best to promote it. For the same, the duo will be gracing the hot seat of the Amitabh Bachchan-Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and now promo from it has been shared on social media.

Advertisement

The promo shared by the channel shows the actors having a blast and sharing some action and fun-filled moments. But what has caught our attention from the video is the lead actor getting emotional at the end. Don’t believe us that John cried? Well, scroll down and have a look.

Advertisement

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 promo featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar begins with John showcasing some action scenes and impressing Amitabh Bachchan. It then shows him perform some tricks with a football. The KBC 13 host too tries his hands but fails when he tries to spin the ball on his finger.

The KBC 13 promo then sees John Abraham lift his shirt up and show his abs to the audience who cheer him on. Seeing the reaction, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Sirf mahilaon ki awaaz sunayi di (I could only hear the women),”

The promo then sees John recall visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house after the release of his first film Dhoom. He said, “Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar pe aaya tha motorcycle pe aur aapne bola, ‘Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan’ (I came to your house on a bike after the release of Dhoom and you said, ‘Please don’t encourage Abhishek’).” However, John adds that when Abhishek Bachchan came downstairs, Amitabh changed tack and said, “Wow, what a bike.”

The KBC 13 promo ended with John Abraham breaking down, but the reason behind the same was not revealed. We wonder why it happened. Check out the promo here:

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the Milap Zaveri directorial see John Abraham essay triple roles – a father and his identical twin sons. Also starring Divya Khosla Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The film releases today, November 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Makers Slammed By Netizens For Using Coffin For Elimination, A Twitterati Writes “Salman Khan Should Not Be Knowing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube