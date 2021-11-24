Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The tv show enjoys a massive fan following and the actors of the show are much loved. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu, remains one of the most loved actors among the fans.

The young actress is quite active on social media. She is often seen dropping sizzling and sexy looks on Instagram that set the internet on fire. Now the actress has once again shared a picture on the photo-sharing site thus becoming the talk of the town.

In the latest picture, Nidhi Bhanushali is seen wearing a sheer purple top with a deep neckline paired with a stunning head adornment to show off her deadlocks and great facial cuts. She then went for kohl in her eyes, a nose ring, a splash of pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks for the glitz.

Nidhi Bhanushali completed her Bohemian chic look with a set of earrings and some killer expressions. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Sing loud for the sunshine, Pray hard for the rain, And show your love for lady nature, And she will come back again.” Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans of the star went berserk leaving heart-shaped emojis and beautiful comments. One user wrote, “You are looking so beautiful,” another user wrote, “Humari Sonu No 1 Hai.”

Previously, Nidhi Bhanushali shared pictures from Priya Ahuja’s pre-wedding ceremony. Rita Reporter actor and her director husband Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. The two got married in 2011.

