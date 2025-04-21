The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has won a loyal fan base, having been running for 17 long years. However, there have been some sequences that have also been criticized by the audience. One such instance was the song and dance number, ‘We Are In The College’, wherein Tapu Sena breaks into a song and dance inside their college campus. The song was featured on them on their first day of college.

Not only this but it also showed Tapu Sena’s parents singing and wishing their children as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. However, while this was meant to be an endearing moment, fans brutally trolled the songs and the dance steps in the sequence. They called the lyrics and the dance steps to be extremely childish and borderline cringeworthy.

One of the netizens stated, “Mere Khaan Se Khoon Nikal Raha Hai.” While a user said, “So cringe, especially the We Are In The College part.”

Another fan said, “Imagine doing this on the first day of your college, so embarrassing.” Taking a dig at the Tapu Sena’s never-ending college arc on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the users said, “Even after 7 years (almost 8 years) they are still in the college.”

While another netizen added, “Even after 5 years, the cringe is unbearable.” A user hilariously compared Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena to Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. The comment said, “Tapu Sena are the legitimate children of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Rohit was 23 when he was still studying in Class 6th. Tapu Sena has crossed their silver jubilee, but they haven’t completed graduation or post-graduation…… They play and behave like Class 6th and 7th students.”

A netizen said, “Zeher do koi.” Talking about the song from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it featured Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu), Nidhi Bhanushali (Sonu), Kush Shah (Goli), and Azhar Shaikh (Pinku), who were shown to start their college on the show. However, some fans who watched the song in the recent times, also expressed their nostalgia and how much they missed the OG cast of the Tapu Sena.

Take A Look At The Song From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

