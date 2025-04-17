The characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are so popular that the die-hard fans of the show share a strong connection with them. Many viewers feel that they are themselves members of Gokuldham society, having shared the emotions of these characters. However, did you know that some have also predicted the salaries of these characters who are shown to be from different fields of work? So, let us look at the possible remuneration of these beloved characters, according to fans on Reddit.

Bhide

Fans think that Atmaram Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) earns less than the other Gokuldham Society members. His salary as a tuition teacher might be around Rs 42,000 monthly. While his wife Madhavi who runs a pickle business might take home between Rs 10,000 to 15,000 in a month depending on her orders.

Dr Hathi

Dr Hathi (Nirmal Soni) is shown to be a doctor running his own clinic on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans think that he earns between Rs 30,000 to 40,000 monthly. However, they also pointed out that he along with his wife Komal (Ambika Ranjankar) and Gogi (Dharmit Shah) share an elevated lifestyle. This might indicate that they have a side business.

Poptalal

Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) is shown to be a senior journalist in a newspaper called Toofan Express. According to the average remuneration of a journalist, his salary is predicted to be around Rs 50,000 monthly. Fans also assumed that this might be the reason behind his stingy behavior.

Iyer

Iyer (Tanuj Mahashabde) is shown as a scientist on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans feel that his salary might be between 1.5 and 2 lakhs monthly. This is on the basis of an average salary of a scientist or someone in the technical field.

Sodhi

Roshan Singh Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) is shown to be owning his own garage. He is extensively into repairing vehicles. His salary is said to be a handsome one, somewhere between 1.5 to 2 lakhs monthly.

Taarak Mehta

Taarak Mehta (Sachin Shroff) is shown to be a writer. Depending on his vast expertise as a writer and a poet, his monthly income is said to be around 2 lakhs monthly. However, some fans feel that it might be less than that since his character has been heard declaring himself as a ‘middle class’ person sometimes on the show.

Jethalal

Finally, we have Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) topping this list. Fans feel that having his own electronics shop namely Gada Electronics results in a stellar remuneration for the character monthly. His salary is said to be around 5 to 6 lakhs.

