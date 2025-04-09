Both Dilip Joshi and Kapil Sharma are two of the greatest comedy actors in the history of Indian television. Both had their own struggles before reaching the top and now, they have made a special place in the hearts of the Indian audience. While Dilip continues to entertain the audience through his cult sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kapil has reached new heights in the comedy genre. But there was a time when the duo competed with each other in the awards show.

Dilip is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in Indian television. His portrayal of Jethalal in TMKOC has made him immensely popular, and his character is considered iconic in television history. For over 16 years, he’s still essaying the role, making the audience laugh out loud. He’s simply unbeatable, and his comic timing and sense make him stand out. He once bagged a trophy for such a great quality despite tough competition.

It was in 2012 that Dilip Joshi was nominated in the Favorite TV Comedy Actor category at the People’s Choice Award. For those who don’t know, the winners were chosen based on people’s votes in this award show. Other than Dilip, Kapil Sharma (Comedy Circus), Jeetu Shivhare (Chidiya Ghar), and Krushna Abhishek (Comedy Circus) were also nominated in the same category.

Back then, when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was at its peak, Dilip Joshi scored an easy victory over Kapil Sharma. However, even in 2012, Kapil was widely popular and was loved for his hilarious acts, so defeating him was a good achievement for Dilip Joshi.

Cut to now, Kapil Sharma is no longer a part of any TV shows and is running his own show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix. After a battle in the awards show over a decade ago, we would love to see Dilip Joshi gracing the couch on Kapil’s show.

Meanwhile, if not Dilip Joshi, his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Shailesh Lodha once graced Kapil Sharma’s show during the poets’ special episode.

