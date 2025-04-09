Bravo’s getting a new reality show called Next Gen NYC. Here’s what storylines to expect from the cast members who are the kids of reality stars or have been in the limelight and the world of riches, luxury and more.

Next Gen NYC: What Storylines To Expect From Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks & Others

Ariana Biermann is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She stepped out with “no safety net, no family backup.” With a dream of launching her streetwear line, Ariana left for NYC. Thanks to her mother, she knows “how to navigate chaos, keep her circle tight and always stand up for what’s right.” Can she live up to it?

Riley Burruss is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. But she wants her own identity and has worked for it at NYU and worked through internships. “Level-headed and totally unfazed, she says exactly what she’s thinking, which makes her the go-to for people who can handle the truth.” Ariana is her childhood friend but will drama faze them?

Ava Dash is the daughter of Rachel Roy and Damon Dash. “Cool, calm and effortlessly collected, Ava is the girl every guy wants to date and every girl wants to be.” Having grown up in Tribeca, she is all set to pursue modeling as her full-time career. But there’s “a new guy in the picture and fresh faces entering the circle.” How will she be able to navigate these murky waters?

Emira D’Spain was born in Dubai and raised in Dallas. She worked hard to grab the role of Paper Magazine’s beauty director and is a content creator as well. “Ambitious, driven and always two steps ahead, Emira lives life on her own terms and never apologizes for her success.” Will she be able to balance romance, friendship and loyalties while also hustling her way?

Shai Fruchter grew up in Israel and China and moved to New Jersey for her education. Now, he’s “finally free to explore creativity, romance and the endless pursuit of authenticity” how will he manage his life when “this circle of bold, connected, and ambitious friends” become too much to handle?

Gia Giudice is the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice. She has law school on pause and juggles between New Jersey and Manhattan. “While Gia has plenty of drive, the actual drive into the city might just push her over the edge” as she scrambles to protect it.

Brooks Marks is the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks. He is a fashion entrepreneur and has big dreams. He hates conflict but always finds himself in some drama. Will he “step out from under his mom’s shadow, or keep playing referee between family demands, messy friendships and a never-ending to-do list?”

Georgia McCann is “bold, brilliant and unapologetically original.” As a brand and events creative strategist, she is smart and inquisitive. But “a surprising romance and shifting friendships might shake things up” this year. Will she be able to deal with it? Hudson McLeroy is an investor and Ariana’s high school boyfriend. Will he be able to deal with all the turmoil he might face?

Charlie Zakkour is a crypto trader and private investor. He is charming but blunt and while he has a tough exterior, he is allegedly loyal and knows what he wants. Will “being unattached” create more drama for him? Next Gen NYC officially premieres on June 3, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

