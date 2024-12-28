The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been in the news for months, be it the cast shakeup or Kenya Moore’s controversial exit from the upcoming 16th season. There has also been another rumor related to the edition, a spinoff show called Ex-Wives Club. Here’s what Kenya and Kandi Buruss revealed about the show, including their current equation with RHOA alum Nene Leakes.

Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss On Rumored RHOA Spinoff

During a Kandi hosted Amazon live session, she chatted with Moore, who was an invited guest. When the topic of the rumored spinoff came up, they said they had no idea about it and wouldn’t do the reported show even if they were asked to. “Nobody told me about that; I’ve not spoken to nobody about doing that; I would not even do that, so let’s stop,” Kandi stated.

For those unversed, a few weeks ago, an anonymous tip claimed that a spinoff show of Atlanta titled Ex-Wives is in production. The rumored cast members were reported to be Nene Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak, Kandy Burruss, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton. Rumor suggests that Kenya Moore was also approached for the spinoff show.