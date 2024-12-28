The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been in the news for months, be it the cast shakeup or Kenya Moore’s controversial exit from the upcoming 16th season. There has also been another rumor related to the edition, a spinoff show called Ex-Wives Club. Here’s what Kenya and Kandi Buruss revealed about the show, including their current equation with RHOA alum Nene Leakes.
Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss On Rumored RHOA Spinoff
During a Kandi hosted Amazon live session, she chatted with Moore, who was an invited guest. When the topic of the rumored spinoff came up, they said they had no idea about it and wouldn’t do the reported show even if they were asked to. “Nobody told me about that; I’ve not spoken to nobody about doing that; I would not even do that, so let’s stop,” Kandi stated.
For those unversed, a few weeks ago, an anonymous tip claimed that a spinoff show of Atlanta titled Ex-Wives is in production. The rumored cast members were reported to be Nene Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak, Kandy Burruss, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton. Rumor suggests that Kenya Moore was also approached for the spinoff show.
Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore On Nene Leakes
When the conversation steered toward popular RHOA alum Nene Leakes, Kandi said she recently talked to her. Kenya divulged that she spoke to Nene on and off. “We’ll give each other hugs, we’ll talk tea,” she said, remarking that obviously Nene is full of opinions, and she wishes her all the best.” Nene might not be a part of RHOA anymore, but her legacy remains.
She continues to be one of the most talked-about people of the edition and is the face of countless memes. Kenya mused, “I think that sometimes you hit patches, and your life can derail, but I think everybody deserves a second chance.” Kandi agreed and said, “I feel like, let’s just go ahead and give her her flowers.”
She continued that all of them have been there, doing too much editing to their photos, adding filters from time to time. “She definitely has amazing skin. The wigs are together now. Her wardrobe looks so good on her body.
The conversation around Nene concluded with Kenya saying, “I love me some Nene. I think she needs a second chance at a new career.” On the other hand, season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to be released in early 2025, though a concrete date is yet to be announced.
