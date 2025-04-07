Be it the imposter drama featuring Rafe and Arnold or the adoption issues that Johnny and Chanel are facing. But the most explosive one at the moment is EJ being shot and the fact that it came after his son Johnny found out he raped her mother Sami all those years ago which is how he was conceived in the first place.

Alison Sweeney, who plays Sami, is back in Salem as this drama unfolds and her son is having a feud with his father. The actress is happy to be back on the soap opera again and shed light on her return, the growth of her character and what to expect from Sami being back in town right now.

Days Of Our Lives: Alison Sweeney On Sami Returning Amid Johnny’s Feud With EJ

During a conversation with TV Insider, Alison spoke about how surprised she was that they brought up the rape that happened all those years ago and made it a a part of the current storyline. She said, “It definitely caught me off-guard that they were playing out the story, just because it felt like it was in the past.” She didn’t realize Johnny wasn’t aware it happened.

After arriving back in Salem, she heads to meet EJ, who is in a coma at the hospital, but finds her sister Belle confessing her feelings for him. The soap star revealed, “Sami had been told that there was something between Belle and EJ” and “she’s not surprised, but she’s upset and immediately looking to cause friction.” The actress then explained Sami and Belle’s equation.

She said the two “are never going to be friends” because Belle has never been on Sami’s side for anything. “Sami does think that EJ is with Belle just to piss off Sami, and it does, but she’s also a little egocentric about it and thinks that she should tell Belle that,” Alison pointed out about the roles.

When Johnny enters the hospital room and finds her mother, he fails to see how she forgave EJ for what he did. The Days star stated, “Having played all those scenes, I remember it all,” referring to the rape sequence that was filmed all those years ago. Alison then added, “I felt such a responsibility to honor the storyline” and revealed she” worked really hard on the material.”

The 48 year old continued that Sami has truly grown since then, has “really tackled her feelings about what happened” and “gotten some perspective on it.” Being back on the show was an opportunity to really showcase that “Sami is going through this transition where she’s coming to terms with a lot of stuff from her past and has a much healthier perspective” about things.

