Being a massively controversial character, EJ has feuds with almost everyone, be it from the past or the ones he is currently making, all thanks to his crimes as well as activities. But, the fact that was shot this week was a major twist.

Thus, it’s increasingly difficult to figure out who shot EJ DiMera. It could be anyone considering he has pissed off a lot of people in Salem, Illinois. Dan Feuerriegel, who plays the role, recently spoke about the character being shot, doing the scenes and getting to be a part of such an intense storyline.

Days Of Our Lives: Dan Feuerriegel On EJ Being Shot & Hospitalised

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Dan opened up about the whole process of filming the shooting and the storylines EJ is currently embroiled in. He revealed that he knew the writers were building up to the shooting but was never told who did it. “I had no idea until they wrote it in the script,” he revealed about how the whole drama was then expanded.

“I just had to play every scene with every character that became a suspect as genuinely as I possibly could to kind of piss them off,” the soap star said and revealed that he enjoys doing something different. “When it becomes a really strong storyline, you get to do a lot of fun stuff, and that’s fun for me as an actor,” Dan accepted and joked that he enjoys “pissing everyone off.”

“I got to go full-on hardcore — I mean, as hardcore as you possibly can for daytime TV,” he expressed. On filming the shooting scene, he said that he just had to fall on the ground without hurting himself. “Depending on where the camera angle is, they’ll put a mat down for you to kind of fall onto,” he explained. Then it has to be relaxed and easy instead of slamming into it.

He felt that EJ’s confrontation with EJ prior to the shooting had the most emotion behind it. “That actually had a lot of layers,” Dan felt. He also spoke about EJ and Kristen’s dynamic and how it’s like “a tough sibling rivalry.” The Days star mused that the two characters are actually alike.

“They both play games. They both play 4D chess, as they call it,” he said and continued, “They’ve both always got something up their sleeves and know what each other wants. So there was a little game of cat and mouse between them.” He concluded that it was cool to have a storyline focused on EJ and he got to do some really cool scenes and some juicy dialogues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Feuerriegel (@thedanfeuerriegel)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & the Restless: Is Tucker McCall The Mysterious Aristotle Dumas? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News