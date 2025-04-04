Days of Our Lives’ Salem has witnessed plenty of drama this week with shootings, breakups, confirmations, and more. The previous episode featured EJ being shot, Cat trying to comfort Chad, Chanel worrying about Johnny, and Kate sharing news with Roman. There’s a lot more where that came from on the soap.

The week’s final episode features suspicions, doubts, sorrows, and questions. There’s a lot for the audience to be excited about. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 4, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 4, 2025

The episode on Friday will feature Kayla giving Chad the news about EJ’s condition. Ever since EJ was shot, a shockwave went through the whole town. He was hospitalized and was fighting for his life. It’s still not sure if he will survive. There are also big questions about who did it. When Kayla has news about EJ’s status, and she shares it with Chad, will it be good or bad?

How will he react to his brother’s condition? Up next, JJ questions Kristen. Now that everyone has found out that EJ was shot, the police are working on finding out who did it. When JJ questions Kristen, will she have answers, or will she refuse to offer any insight? Will JJ accuse Kristen of being the shooter instead? How will she really react to the accusations if he does?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Shawn finds Jada drowning in her sorrows. She thought telling Rafe the truth was right, but it only led to him pulling away from her. Jada told her that she slept with Shawn when she learned that Rafe was not Rafe but Arnold, his imposter. He is furious with her and refuses to forgive or accept her presence.

Jada is now heartbroken and drowns in sorrow when Shawn finds her. Will he be a shoulder to cry on? Will this lead to them rekindling their sparks from that one-night stand? Lastly, Leo and Javi wonder if Rafe or Gabi are guilty of shooting EJ. It is no secret that both Rafe and Gabi had motives to shoot EJ, but so do others in town looking at EJ’s crimes.

When the two brainstorm and consider if Rafe and Gabi could be behind the shooting, will they come to a conclusion? Or will they understand that they do not have proof to make such a judgment? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Asks Ridge For A Favor While Steffy Confronts Bill About Liam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News