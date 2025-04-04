Whispers from behind the curtain suggest the razor-sharp legacy of Peaky Blinders isn’t done slicing through our screens just yet. Despite the series seemingly wrapping up its story in 2022, with Tommy Shelby riding off into the fog of his own mythos, the gang’s tale may still have chapters left to unfold.

According to Collider, talks are reportedly heating up between the BBC, Netflix, and production house Banijay UK, aiming to breathe new life into the saga with a potential seventh season.

THAT’S A WRAP. The Peaky Blinders film has completed production. 📸: Robert Viglasky pic.twitter.com/VImZlFWZdQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2024

The Immortal Man: The Final Ride of Tommy Shelby?

This revelation creeps in as anticipation builds for The Immortal Man, the forthcoming feature film many believed would mark the Shelby family’s swan song. But creator Steven Knight has been anything but subtle in dropping breadcrumbs, hinting that the world of Peaky will live on, even if Tommy’s time in the spotlight is drawing to a close.

Fans have long felt the story was left open-ended, and with the 1950s on the horizon, the next era of the Shelby empire could shift focus beyond Tommy, perhaps even giving space for other members of the family to rise or fall in the post-war underworld.

Big Names Line Up for the Film

Before the dust of a seventh season can even settle, though, all eyes are on the big screen. The Netflix movie is shaping up to be a stylish and star-studded affair, with Cillian Murphy stepping back into his iconic role one last time.

The cast is stacked with Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham (returning as Hayden Stagg), just to name a few. Besides, Sophie Rundle and Jay Lycurgo are also added to the mix to carry the weight of the Peaky legacy.

Whether or not this film is Tommy’s final bow, one thing’s becoming increasingly clear—Peaky Blinders isn’t quite done rewriting history in smoke and blood.

For now, all six gritty seasons remain streaming on Netflix.

