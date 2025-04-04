Netflix has a knack for keeping audiences glued to their screens with its latest releases, and 2025 is already shaping up to be no exception. One show, in particular, has captured the spotlight, the name being, Pact of Silence.

With a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating of 71%, the series has sparked a wave of excitement, leaving fans eager for a second season.

A Story of Survival and Revenge

At the heart of this gripping Mexican drama is Brenda Rey, portrayed by Camila Valero. Her journey is one of resilience and transformation after getting abandoned at birth and left to fend for herself on the streets of Mexico.

She rises to fame as a social media influencer against all odds but beneath the glitz and glamour, a thirst for vengeance fuels her every move. The show, directed by Carlos Villegas Rosales and penned by José Vicente Spataro, unfolds her calculated quest for justice against those who tried to erase her existence.

From Local Success to Global Phenomenon

Pact of Silence, originally premiering on Netflix on October 11, 2023, made waves in Mexico before expanding to more territories, pulling in an even bigger audience. The star-studded cast includes Adriana Louvier, Marimar Vega, and singer Litzy, all of whom have helped cement the show’s popularity.

Social media has been buzzing with praise, as viewers rave about the binge-worthy drama. One person wrote, “I usually don’t watch foreign shows that are voiced-over because the audio not matching the lip movements irritates me but this Pact of Silence show on Netflix was fire.”

I usually don’t watch foreign shows that are voiced-over because the audio not matching the lip movements irritates me but this Pact of Silence show on Netflix was fire — @kelseyformvp (@KelseyforMVP) November 5, 2023

Another shared, “Pact of Silence on Netflix sooooooo good 10/10! I was up until 3am watching it.” “Y’all need to watch Pact of Silence on Netflix…. That s–t is tew good and messy,” said a third.

Pact of silence on Netflix sooooooo good 10/10! I was up until 3am watching it. — AYESHA. (@_ayeshaaaaa) November 8, 2023

With such a passionate following, the demand for a second season is loud and clear. However, Netflix remains tight-lipped on whether Pact of Silence will return for another round. Until then, fans can only speculate and rewatch the drama unfold.

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: How Much Is Sylvester Stallone Paid For Tulsa King? Here’s What Report Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News