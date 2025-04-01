An intense family drama, where everything unravels after a young son is accused of a chilling murder – it sounds familiar right? This could describe Netflix’s hit Adolescence, a tense four-part series that’s been capturing hearts but, oddly enough, this description fits another remarkable American series from a few years ago.

A Murder Mystery That Keeps You Guessing

Defending Jacob takes a similar premise but it stretches its storyline over eight episodes, plunging deeper into the murder-mystery genre. It’s less about the slow-burn intensity of Adolescence and more about unraveling the truth behind a devastating crime, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

An All-Star Cast That Elevates the Story

Defending Jacob consists of a cast that reads like a dream team, including the likes of Marvel icon Chris Evans, Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell, best known for his roles in It and Knives Out.

This spine-tingling thriller made its debut in 2020 on Apple TV+ and quickly gained praise for its masterful tension.

The show also flaunts stellar performances from Pablo Schreiber (best known for Halo), Cherry Jones (who impressed in Succession), and J.K. Simmons (whose turn in Spider-Man: No Way Home made waves).

The Storyline: A Father’s Obsession with the Truth

Chris Evans steps into the shoes of district attorney Andy Barber, who spirals into obsession when his 14-year-old son, Jacob (played by Martell), is accused of the brutal murder of a schoolmate. The crime mirrors a tragic event in Adolescence, where a classmate was found brutally stabbed.

But the question remains: Is Jacob truly the killer, or is he just another victim of circumstance?

For those already hooked on the relentless drama of Stephen Graham in Adolescence or who just wrapped up the mind-bending second season of Severance, this slightly underappreciated gem is perfect for your next binge.

Viewer Reactions

One fan raved about the show’s suspense, writing on Google reviews, “I love a gripping, suspense thriller and Defending Jacob is just that. It draws you in and leaves you wanting more and anxiously waiting for the next episode to be released.”

They added, “Both Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery give great performances as parents who feel helpless and tortured by their thoughts of ‘is he innocent’ or ‘is he guilty,’ but it’s Jaeden Martell who is the standout here.”

Another admirer focused on the lead actor’s work, “Chris Evans is at his understated best as an emotional father passionately defending his son’s innocence in the face of any and all evidence to the contrary. His performance is poignant and heart-wrenching without dramatic overkill. The supporting performances are stark, streamlined and effective, including that of the titular character’s portrayal.”

One more viewer confessed, “I absolutely adored this show. Defending Jacob had me looking forward to watching the newest episode every week. It was thrilling, suspenseful, and captivating.”

If you haven’t yet discovered Defending Jacob, this week might be the perfect time to dive into this riveting crime thriller. It’s available to stream on Apple TV+.

