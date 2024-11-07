It’s hard to imagine now, but at one point, Chris Evans wasn’t sure about jumping into the Marvel universe. Yep, Captain America himself is hesitant about being part of the MCU. Unbelievable, right? However, as Evans neared the end of his contract with Marvel in 2016, he had a significant change of heart. Reflecting on his journey, Evans admitted, “I would have been stupid not to do this. I mean, can you imagine? Kicking myself—I’d never forgive myself!”

At the time, Evans had two more projects left on his Marvel slate: Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up. Yet, despite nearing the end of his contract, he made it crystal clear: “If Marvel wants me, they got me.” And let’s be honest—what else could he say? The MCU had wholly transformed his career, and in hindsight, it was clear he was all-in.

Back in 2016, as Captain America: Civil War hit theaters, marking Evans’ seventh appearance as Steve Rogers, it was wild to think about how far he’d come. From his early days in the MCU—his hesitant first steps into Captain America: The First Avenger—to being the heart and soul of the Avengers, Evans couldn’t have guessed what a perfect fit he’d be for the role.

But before donning the star-spangled suit, Evans had already ventured into Marvel territory. He played Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the early 2000s Fantastic Four films. Fast forward to Deadpool 3, and—boom—Evans was back in the MCU, this time as Johnny, in a hilarious cameo. It had been nearly two decades since his Torch days, and the fans loved it. “Ryan’s humor makes just about everything work,” he said, sharing how pumped he was to revisit his old role. And with the multiverse in play, who’s to say Evans couldn’t return—this time as a different version of Captain America?

Though Evans’ post-MCU career was filled with high-profile movies like The Gray Man and Ghosted, none had the same impact as his time with Marvel. Despite the big names involved and his top billing, critics weren’t kind—The Gray Man landed 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Ghosted wasn’t much better with a 25% rating. Let’s face it: those numbers don’t spark a new franchise. With less-than-stellar box office results and reviews, Evans might be more open to revisiting Steve Rogers than ever.

Over the years, Evans has been asked about returning to the MCU, and he’s always said, “Steve Rogers had the perfect ending.” But with Marvel now pushing the boundaries of the multiverse, a return to the role could take a whole new twist. Imagine Captain America from another universe or an evil version of Cap working alongside the villainous Doctor Doom. And don’t forget—this could happen without stepping on Anthony Mackie’s Captain America debut.

So, while Evans’ future as Steve Rogers may be uncertain, it’s clear that Marvel won’t let him go without a fight.

