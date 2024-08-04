Chris Evans’ Captain America may be one of the most iconic roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it could’ve been someone else instead of the celebrated actor. The massive Hollywood franchise has been reigning for the last 15 years, and the pros and cons of joining the franchise were unlikely at the time of 2008 Iron Man. Although Evans’ time as Captain America has ended, he appeared in eight Marvel films and left a footprint on the franchise. However, before signing in to play the titular role of Captain America, Evans had concerns about the character.

In an interview with GQ, Evans revealed the reason why he initially hesitated to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The actor already had an established career before he was offered the role by Marvel, as he starred in Fox’s Fantastic Four and its sequel. He shared about his uncertainty with Captain America’s role, “I just wasn’t sure if I was moving closer to myself or further away. And something inside me kept saying that I was getting further away—that something about this industry wasn’t healthy.”

He continued explaining that he was particularly worried that he would “become deeply, deeply unhappy with fame and loss of control.”

Apart from Evans, several other actors were in consideration for the role of MCU’s Captain America. The actors who auditioned for the Captain America role included Ryan Phillippe, Chase Crawford, Jensen Ackles, and Garrett Hedlund. John Krasinski was finalized for the role but cameoed as the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not only them, Wyatt Russell, Chris Pratt, and Sebastian Stan were also considered for the role before they found other MCU roles. Russell played John Walker, Stand played Bucky Barnes, and Pratt played Peter Quill in the Marvel films.

