Chris Evans surprised everyone by returning to the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine. It was already thrilling enough to watch Chris again in an MCU movie, and it doubled when the fans found out that it was not Captain America but Human Torch, aka Johnny Storm. It seems the actor manifested it again when he expressed his wish to give that role another chance. He played the role in 2005’s Fantastic Four and reprised it in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans said he loved the Human Torch a few years back and would not mind returning as that character.

The Fantastic Four movies were not so well received, and then, in 2008, the MCU came into being. In 2011, Evans got his solo outing in Captain America: The First Avenger. He played that role until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The actor gained millions of fans by playing Steve Rogers for years, and a few years back, after retiring from Cap’s role, he was asked whether or not he would like to reprise his role as Human Torch.

While speaking to MTV News, Chris Evans opened up about reprising his role as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch. The Marvel star said, “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

At that time, the casting for the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot did not take place, and Chris Evans, giving his opinion on returning as Human Torch, said, “Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was.”

He continued, “But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?” His wish finally came true as Evans appeared as Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Chris Evans recently posted a picture and thanked Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for the cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Evans wrote, “Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” He added, “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true, and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26 and is currently playing in the theatres.

