Jonathan Majors finally reacts to Robert Downey Jr. replacing him in Avengers 5, which was initially planned to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but has now been renamed Avengers: Doomsday. Majors was hired to play Kang the Conqueror but was fired from the role following his guilty verdict. Majors is ‘heartbroken’ over it, while netizens criticize the reporter for their question. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Majors first appeared as He Who Remains in Loki season 1, one of many variants of the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror. The actor then made his MCU feature debut with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last year, but soon after that, he was arrested for domestic violence on ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was convicted guilty, and Marvel fired him as soon as the verdict came out.

Recently, a TMZ reporter asked Jonathan Majors to share his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom, the main villain for the upcoming Avengers 5 & 6. The reporter asked Majors whether he was hurt by Marvel’s decision to bring him back. The Ant-Man 3 star said, “Yeah, heartbroken, of course.” He added, “I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

The media outlet mentioned how Robert Downey Jr was given another chance despite his legal woes. Responding to that, Majors said, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love … and [he’s] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level. I didn’t get that…” He also expressed his wish to return to the MCU given a chance. The Loki actor stated, “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Netizens are unhappy about the media’s questions to Jonathan Majors about Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU. One user wrote on X, “I hate what they did to him. Allegations and public shaming can really take a lot out of a man. I pray he bounces back better than ever.”

Another said, “They need to bring him back. Shit is a travesty.”

One quipped, “He still is Kang, but they are just delaying it a bit for storylines. You honestly think he would say that.. come on.”

Followed by one saying, “Honestly he probably get that role back to be honest.”

“Bring Jonathon majors back,” said another fan.

One person said, “He was great on loki season 2.”

Another wrote, “Stay strong, brotha.”

One user said, “That was a great response from him, very positive and he didn’t cross any lines.”

Another said, “Those questions were asked to try get him all caught up and tangled … he did good.”

And, “Give him a chance!!!”

Jonathan Majors was last seen in Loki Season 2, his last MCU project. He reprised his role as He Who Remains. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr starrer Avengers 5 is expected to be released in 2026.

