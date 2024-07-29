Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Reveal Beats Squid Game Challenge Parody To Become Top 15 Most Watched IG Video Of All Time

Over the weekend at SDCC, Marvel shocked fans when it revealed that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the MCU, not as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom, in the next Avengers instalment titled Doomsday.

The explosive reaction from the crowd reverberated across the globe. According to Discussing Film, Robert Downey Jr’s reveal as Doctor Doom is one of the top 15 most-viewed Instagram videos of all time.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU superhero world five years after he last appeared as Iron Man in 2019’s Avengers Endgame. On July 27, Marvel announced that the actor would make his comeback not in the Iron Man role that launched the blockbuster franchise but as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books who often appears in the Fantastic Four series.

Late Saturday, Downey Jr appeared on stage concealed behind DoctDoom’sm’s iconic mask before unveiling himself to fans. The reveal video has now surpassed the iconic Squid Game Challenge Parody clip as the most-watched Instagram footage of all time.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom reveal secured the Number 12 spot on the Top 15 most-watched IG videos of all time, amassing 212M views. Previously, Squid Game today was on the prime 12 spot with 209 Million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabane Lame (@khaby00)

It’s no surprise that in little over 24 hours, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom reveal has amassed hundreds of millions of views, considering the 59-year-old is arguably one of the most beloved MCU stars. Downey Jr. was instrumental in launching the MCU, starring in its first film, Iron Man, in 2008.

Speaking to reporters about his new role, Robert Downey Jr. said, “I like playing complicated characters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

Furthermore, the actor’s social media post announcing his return to the MCU with the caption “New Mask Same Task” has 12.6 million likes.

Must Read: The Fall Guy OTT Release Update: Here’s Where & When To Watch Ryan Gosling Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News