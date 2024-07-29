Top 10 Biggest Spoilers About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has hit the theatres, and man, oh man, what a movie! MCU has finally made an exceptional comeback with exciting surprises for Marvel fans, including endless cameos and a plethora of twists. Any Marvel fan who’s seen the movie must be thrilled by the fan-pleasing surprises that made us drool over them. The highly anticipated duo, Deadpool and Wolverine, finally appeared together on the big screen, and this moment was celebrated with a star-studded cast. Just like the massive crossover events in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool & Wolverine also featured several characters, including Dafne Keen’s X-23, Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth, and others. But that doesn’t end here, as Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine is packed with many fan-pleasing surprises.

Henry Cavil’s Appearance As A Multiverse Variant of Wolverine

When Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool sets out to find a Wolverine variant to replace the anchor Logan, he comes across several candidates who fall short. Among the Wolverines, he meets one in a tuxedo under the Patch persona, another battling the Hulk in a tan-and-brown costume, a shorter Wolverine, one crucified in a field of skulls, and a particularly fierce Wolverine in his comic-book Apocalypse suit. While all of them featured Hugh Jackman, the standout moment comes when Deadpool meets Callverine, a rugged Wolverine variant portrayed by Henry Cavill, who delivers a punch to Deadpool’s face.

Chris Evans Returns As The Human Torch

Another cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine featured Chris Evans, who makes an epic entry while defending Deadpool & Wolverine from Cassandra Nova’s henchmen. As Deadpool eagerly anticipates Evan’s character uttering, Avengers assemble, he is surprised to find that he isn’t portraying Captain America; rather, he reprises his role as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, from Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films. Unfortunately for Johnny, Pyro quickly extinguishes his fire powers, and Nova tears off Johnny’s skin and flesh after Deadpool exposes that he insulted her.

Blake Lively Plays Lady Deadpool

After Taylor Swift was highly speculated to be the Lady Deadpool teased in the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, it was finally revealed that it was none other than Male Deadpool, aka Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. Although she never removes her mask in Deadpool & Wolverine, the credits confirmed that she played the role or at least voiced it.

Cassandra Nova Dies Destroying Multiverse

As Cassandra Nova put in every effort to destroy the multiverse despite being spared by Wolverine for the sake of being the twin sister of Charles Xavier, she seemed to be genetically destined as evil. When she travels to Earth-10005 using the Time Ripper, she plans to destroy Deadpool’s timeline and the whole multiverse. Paradox explains to Deadpool that Nova can be stopped by stopping the machine from within but will disintegrate in the process. As Wolverine decides to sacrifice himself, Deadpool locks him out and attempts to destroy the machine himself. However, Wolverine steps in to help Deadpool, and Cassandra Nova is disintegrated.

Deadpool & Wolverine Mid-Credits Pays Tribute To Fox’s X-Men Franchise

In the mid-credits scene, Deadpool & Wolverine paid homage to Fox’s X-Men franchise instead of teasing upcoming MCU projects or set-ups. Alongside the X-men franchise, it also included other Marvel movies made by 20th Century Fox such as Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Elektra, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The credits scene featured behind-the-scenes footage and bloopers from all the movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credits Features Quick Gag Of Johnny Storm

The post-credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine features a final gag involving Johnny Storm’s tragic death at the hands of Cassandra Nova. In the scene, Deadpool accesses TVA’s monitor to replay his conversation with Johnny while he is captured. The replay shows that Johnny insulted Cassandra with the exact words Deadpool used, confirming that Deadpool wasn’t exaggerating about the late Human Torch’s remarks.

Deadpool Bonds With Wolverine And Takes Him To His Universe

Having come to terms with his past as an unalterable part of himself, Wolverine agrees to travel with Deadpool to Earth-10005. As they bid goodbyes, Deadpool feels he can’t leave Wolverine behind, so he invites him to his home and introduces him to his friends. Among them is X-23, thanks to B-15, hinting at a potential bond between her and this new Wolverine in Deadpool’s universe. With all of Deadpool’s characters, including Domino and Cable, surviving the events of Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s always the possibility of their return in future MCU films.

Paradox Wants To Destroy Dying Timelines

Agent Paradox unveils his true intentions when he confides in Deadpool that he plans to speed the destruction of Earth-10005 to advance in the TVA’s hierarchy rather than witnessing Deadpool’s universe slowly decay for eons. To fulfil this, Paradox invented a Time Ripper, a device designed to accelerate the destruction process. When activated, the Time Ripper’s impact on Earth-10004 resembles the spaghettification seen in Loki Season 2, with reality tearing apart as the universe is obliterated.

Marvel Confirms Fox’s X-Men Is Single Universe

For years, fans speculated that Fox’s X-Men timeline was a collection of separate universes, with Logan existing on its own. However, Deadpool & Wolverine integrates Logan and the first two Deadpool films into the broader X-Men continuity. Despite inconsistencies suggesting multiple timelines, the film clarifies that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine performances from the anchor Logan variant place Deadpool within this man X-Men universe, even if it retroactively creates plot holes in earlier films.

Hugh Jackman Made Shorter With CGI

Deadpool meets one of the Wolverine variants which closely resembles the anchor Wolverine but is significantly shorter, mirroring the comic book character’s supposed height of around 5’3. This contrasts sharply with Hugh Jackman’s 6’2 stature. The variant in Deadpool & Wolverine might be even shorter than 5’3, creating a striking visual disparity given Jackman’s body proportions and height.

