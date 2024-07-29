Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led Deadpool & Wolverine has completed its first weekend at the Indian box office on a fantastic note. The superhero flick remained above the 20 crore+ mark throughout the weekend and witnessed an upward graph with every passing day. Scroll below to know the estimated earnings on Sunday.

Deadpool 3 has been spreading its magic globally. With its smashing debut of $96 million in North America alone, it pushed Marvel into the $30 billion club. This is the first time a film franchise has achieved that milestone!

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection (India)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film was expected to create a storm at the Indian box office, but it is performing beyond all our expectations. The positive word-of-mouth has majorly helped the film enjoy massive footfalls throughout the day during the weekend.

As per early trends flowing in, Deadpool & Wolverine has added collections in the range of 22-23 crores on day 3. This is an excellent hold compared to earnings made on the first two days. Take a look at the day-wise breakup below:

Day 1: 21 crores

Day 2: 22.68 crores

Day 3: 22-23 crores (estimates)

The overall collections of the opening weekend will land somewhere between 65.68-66.68 crores. The run so far has been exceptional. It is now to be seen whether Deadpool & Wolverine can hold its fort during the weekdays or witness a downward trend. Fingers crossed!

More about Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulling out Deadpool from his quiet life and send him on a mission with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his universe.

The supporting cast includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero flick hit Indian theatres on July 26, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

