Box Office: MCU Creates History As First Film Franchise To Cross $30 Billion Worldwide

Marvel Cinematic Universe has done the impossible! The Walt Disney Company-owned film franchise has become the first-ever to cross a cumulative $30 billion earnings. There have been 34 releases so far, the latest being Deadpool & Wolverine, and the box office stats are mind-boggling! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Marvel head Kevin Feige made the big announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con. Their latest outing, Deadpool & Wolverine, was the lucky film to have made that possible with its $96 million debut in North America alone. The opening weekend is expected to conclude between $380-$400 million, which will add another feather to the cap.

34 Releases So Far!

Marvel Cinematic Universe has released 34 films so far, beginning with Iron Man (2008), which began its string of success with around $585 million in earnings at the worldwide box office. Over the years, many solo superhero films like Black Panther, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel, among others, have entertained fans.

But the real storm arrives when all the Avengers assemble! The undeniable phenomenon was witnessed with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The multi-starrer film grossed a whopping $2.79 billion globally and was the highest-grossing film of all time from July 2019 to March 2021.

Robert Downey Jr, aka Iron Man’s exit, left fans heartbroken, and they flocked to theatres to bid him an emotional goodbye. Marvel will now recreate the magic with the return of RDJ as Von Doom In Avengers Doomsday.

It is also to be noted that each of the 33 releases has opened #1 at the weekend box office in the domestic market. The streak is expected to be maintained by Deadpool & Wolverine, which is the 34th outing of MCU.

Two films in $2 billion club!

As mentioned before, Avengers came together, and they ruled the box office. MCU has two films in the multi-billion club: Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Avengers: Infinity Wars ($2.05 billion).

Ten films in $1 billion club!

As many as 10 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have grossed over $1 billion+ earnings at the worldwide box office. Take a look below:

Captain Marvel (2019): $1.13 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): $1.13 billion Captain America: Civil War (2016): $1.15 billion Iron Man 3 (2013): $1.21 billion Black Panther (2018): $1.35 billion Avengers: Age Of Ultron: $1.40 billion The Avengers (2012): $1.52 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.92 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.05 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.79 billion

Four films in Top 10 highest-grossers worldwide

Four Marvel films are ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. Avengers: Endgame is at #2, Avengers: Infinity War is at #6, Spider-Man: No Way Home is at #7 and The Avengers is at #10.

