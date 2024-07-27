The audience has not forgotten Illumination’s biggie, Despicable Me 4, amid the arrival of movies like Twisters and, most recently, Deadpool & Wolverine. The animated film with Steve Carell as the lead voice cast is set to cross a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The makers maintained the franchise’s tradition of releasing the movie on the Fourth of July week and the Minions and Gru are always loved by the fans. Hence, it is the highest-grossing animated film franchise ever and has crossed the $5 billion mark. In this fourth installment, Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara have joined the cast as the main antagonist and his girlfriend, respectively. It will definitely feel the impact of the Marvel movie with fewer screenings, but a section of the audience enjoys these movies as they are family entertainment.

Directed by Chris Renaud, Despicable Me 4 is earning decently both in the US and overseas. Therefore, the global collection is heading towards an impressive milestone. It has crossed the $350 million mark in the international markets and reached the $355 million cume over 80 places on Thursday, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

The report further stated that Despicable Me 4 has reached $631.8 million in global collections, with a contribution of $276.8 million in collections in the United States. The film will cross the $650 million mark very soon, mostly by today. It is expected to earn $700 million+ on Sunday. The film has yet to be released in Italy.

According to the report, the movie is eyeing a $1 billion—$1.1 billion global haul. If Despicable Me 4 achieves that, it will be the second-highest film of 2024 after Inside Out 2. Deadpool and Wolverine might surpass that, but that will take some time.

Despicable Me 4, featuring an adept voice cast of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, and Stephen Colbert, was released on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Beats Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Score 8th Highest Previews Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News