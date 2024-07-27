Deadpool and Wolverine’s collections are surely bringing a smile to the executives’ faces at Marvel Studios. Although the exact opening weekend numbers are yet to come, the movie is already smashing records at the box office in the United Kingdom. The film surpassed Dune 2, earning almost double what Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s movie grossed. Scroll below for the deets.

Ryan Reynolds’ character called himself the Marvel Jesus in the movie, and he is even proving to be a savior of the MCU after box office debacles such as The Marvels and Ant-Man 3. The film has some amazing cameos which will leave you surprised. The movie is surely enjoying great word of mouth everywhere, not just in the United States but overseas as well.

After having an amazing start at the domestic box office, Deadpool & Wolverine is also enjoying a good time in the United Kingdom. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed in his report that the Marvel movie collected $6 million on Thursday, opening day, which is equal to Doctor Strange 2’s $6 million. It was released in 2022.

Therefore, it is tied with Benedict Cumberbatch‘s movie in the UK as the 5th highest opening day since Avengers: Endgame’s $15.4 million. The film is under James Bond’s No Time To Die’s $6.4 million, The Batman’s $6.6 million, Barbie’s $8.4 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $10.1 million.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has beaten Dune 2’s $3.5 million and Inside Out 2’s $3.4 million as the biggest opening day of 2024. The movie aims at $21 million-$26 million on its opening weekend. As per reports, the film has raked in $103.3 million globally. It was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

