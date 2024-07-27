Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine has opened to superb response at the Indian box office. Considering the brand of Marvel, the film was always expected to take a good start but as per the estimated collection, it has surpassed the expectations and clocked a thunderous opening. With such a start, the biggie has comfortably made its place among the top 5 Hollywood openers post-COVID. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, Marvel has built its massive fan following in India, churning out several blockbusters, with Avengers: Endgame staying at the top. Even in the post-pandemic era, the studio’s loyal fan base has helped its films secure a solid start at ticket windows. Now, once again, Marvel has scored a huge start in India, with its latest release hitting the 20 crore mark.

Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine has taken an estimated start of 20 crores on day 1 in India. With this, it marked the third biggest opening for a Marvel film post-COVID after Spider-Man: No Way Home (32.67 crores) and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (27.50 crores). Overall, it took the fourth biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India in the post-pandemic era.

The list is topped by James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which was an altogether different beast. For those who don’t know, it earned 41 crores on day 1.

Take a look at the top 10 biggest Hollywood openers in India post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.50 crores

Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crores

Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores

Oppenheimer – 14 crores

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.50 crores

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 12.30 crores

Fast X – 11.90 crores

Jurassic World: Dominion – 11.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office: Crosses Cumulative Lifetime Of Hugh Jackman’s Last 3 Releases In 2 Days & Earns 345% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News