Deadpool & Wolverine has made a smashing debut at the worldwide box office. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Marvel superhero flick was released in North America on July 26, 2024, along with some other markets on July 24 and 25. It has already crossed the $100 million mark globally. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Shawn Levy’s directorial is the third installment of the Deadpool franchise after the 2016 and 2018 outings. It features Ryan Reynolds in his titular character, teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to go on a mission to save his universe. The additional cast also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool & Wolverine Paid-Previews

Deadpool 3 garnered a whopping $38.5 million via paid previews in North America, becoming the biggest R-rated film to achieve this feat. It even left behind Deadpool 2, which added $18.6 million. As previously informed, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led film has also scored the highest domestic opening of 2024.

The pre-booking sales were hint enough that Deadpool 3 would bring in huge debut collections, but it has surpassed expectations with its smashing entry into the $100 million club.

Deadpool & Wolverine Overseas Box Office Collections

As per leading trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Deadpool & Wolverine has added a total of $64.8 million from over 48 international markets in only 48 hours. It has surpassed major Marvel biggies, including Ant-Man 3 ($23.8 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($30.8 million), Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3 ($35 million), Thor Love And Thunder ($48.6 million) and Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness ($58.5 million).

Deadpool 3 Worldwide Total!

When combined with Thursday previews from North America, the worldwide total of Deadpool & Wolverine surges to $103.3 million. It is also to be noted that this does not include the box office collections from the domestic market that were earned on Friday. One can only imagine how high the numbers would go in its overall 5-day opening weekend. The word-of-mouth has been extremely favorable, so expect nothing but surprises!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (China): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s MCU Outing Lands The Biggest Opening Day For Comic Book Movies Post-COVID, Beats GOTG Vol 3’s $7 Million+ Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News