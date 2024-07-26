Deadpool & Wolverine is turning out to be a major surprise at the box office. Ryan Renolds and Hugh Jackman’s superhero flick showed positive signs pre-release, but the early predictions suggest a thunderous opening on the cards. But will this MCU film beat Oppenheimer and recreate history with its IMAX collections? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Box office fanatics would be surprised to hear that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer brought collections of $6.3 million from IMAX alone in India. Cillian Murphy led the film high on buzz but clearly surpassed expectations with such huge numbers in its kitty!

The second highest-earning film at the IMAX screens in India is James Cameron-directed Avatar 2. It added a total of $1.82 million, about 71% lower than the blockbuster Oppenheimer.

Interestingly, Indian films also do not stand anywhere close to Oppenheimer or Avatar 2. The only two films that could get in the vicinity are Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ($1.67 million) and Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2 ($1.70 million).

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed a glorious run at the Indian and worldwide box office. The exact numbers are unknown, but the epic dystopian science-fiction drama stays lower than its aforementioned Indian competitors.

Hollywood films are a cinematic experience, and cine-goers are usually tempted to enjoy the theatrical experience on IMAX screens. Given the current pace of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led Deadpool & Wolverine, it will be interesting to see whether it manages to conquer the throne, currently held by Oppenheimer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to open in the 20 crore+ range at the Indian box office in all languages. These are exceptional numbers that even big Bollywood films have failed to achieve in recent times. The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has minted around 11 crores gross (without blocked seats) in pre-booking sales.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theatres on July 26, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

