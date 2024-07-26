Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD continues to add good numbers to its tally at the worldwide box office. Yesterday, the film sealed its fourth week on a successful note, and today, its fifth-week journey has begun. After spending almost a month, the biggie has earned well over 1000 crores gross, and now, with new releases arriving in theatres, the performance is expected to slow down. Keep reading to know more!

The Nas Ashwin directorial was released on 27 June and has completed a successful run of 29 days. It is available in five Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The magnum opus received solid support from the Telugu and Hindi markets. Even Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed decently. However, the performance in the Kannada version has been dismal.

Kalki 2898 AD fell below 2 crores on its fourth Wednesday and earned 1.80 crores in India. On Thursday, it remained steady and raked in 1.60 crores, taking the total collection after 29 days to a staggering 629.51 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 742.82 crores.

In the overseas market, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed 281.49 crores gross so far, with a consistent contribution coming in from the North American market (USA and Canada). Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 1024.71 crores gross (estimates) after 29 days.

Today, the Prabhas starrer has witnessed a massive reduction of shows down south due to the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine and Dhanush’s Raayan. These two major releases have severely dented the film in the Telugu and Tamil markets. In the Hindi belt, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has resulted in a significant loss of shows for Prabhas’ magnum opus, especially in IMAX format.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

