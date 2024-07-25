Inside Out 2 has surpassed last year’s box office juggernaut Barbie to land on the top 15 list of highest-grossing films of all time. Not only that, the Disney Pixar film also toppled Frozen II to become the top-grossing Hollywood animated film of all time at the global box office.

Since its release, Inside Out 2 has continued to smash records at the summer box office. The highly successful sequel to the 2015 film was the first animation film to join the billion-dollar club in 19 days. The animation feature was also the Highest-grossing movie of 2024 and the only film to cross the $1 billion mark this year.

The film also recorded the biggest global animation opening of all time ($292 million) and the second-biggest domestic animation opening with $154 million. Now, after raking in $601 million at the domestic box office and $861.8 million internationally, as of Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Inside Out 2’s total stands at $1.462 billion, making it the highest-grossing animation film of all time at the global box office.

Inside Out 2 toppled fellow Disney release Frozen II, which reigned supreme at $1.451 billion in 2019. With Inside Out 2 finishing Tuesday with $1.462 billion, Frozen II has been designated to the second spot, followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movies ($1.361 billion), the first Frozen ($1.274 billion), and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion).

Inside Out 2 also landed on the 13th spot in the highest-grossing films of all time list, animated or otherwise. The animation film surpassed 2023’s Barbie to become the 13th highest-grossing film of all time.

Furthermore, Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing film in history in Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay. Although it has yet to open in Japan, it has earned more than $55 million in South Korea.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, the sequel features a whole set of emotions- Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment. The new emotions are brought into “head”-quarters after Riley becomes a teenager.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

