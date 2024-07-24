Chris Brown is reportedly being sued for $50 million for allegedly assaulting four concertgoers. Alongside him, several of his entourage and 11:11 tour promoter Live Nation are also being sued for the “brutal, violent assault,” of four concertgoers.

The incident took place after the rapper’s concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as per the filing. The lawsuit claims that Brown and Conway, Hood Boos, and Sinko Ceej “brutally and severely beat” four men, Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell, in what was reportedly an unprovoked attack backstage at the show.

The complaint further alleges that Live Nation continued their relationship with Brown despite his history of “bad conduct and violent behavior” and “shamelessly profits and promotes Brown’s The 11:11 Tour, bringing him to Texas for financial gain.”

The attorney of the plaintiffs said in a statement, “This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way. Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages.”

The complaint added, “The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them. The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit states that four men were invited into the VIP area of Brown’s concert where they waited for the artist for 30 minutes. After they grew “tired” of waiting, Bush says he headed to the exit and congratulated Brown on his performance. At that moment, one of Brown’s crew allegedly shouted, “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?” The lawsuit claims that Brown then responded, “Oh yeah, we were…I don’t forget s—” before telling his alleged accomplices to “f—” Bush up.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs claimed that they were followed into a hallway by “seven to 10” of Brown’s crew as they tried to leave, however, were attacked. The suit said, “One of Brown’s entourage, known by the alias Sinko, ran to the left side of the crowd and punched Bush in the chest. Simultaneously, another of Brown’s entourage, stage alias Hood Boss, picked up a chair and threw it at Bush’s head.”

According to the complaint, Brown allegedly instructed one of his accomplices, Markies Deandre Conway, along with several others, to “f—” Parker up, resulting in him being severely beaten. The lawsuit states that Parker became trapped in a stairwell where he was then attacked by Brown and others.

The suit alleges, “Upon instruction by Brown, Parker was then punched in the face and chest, kicked in the head for over ten minutes, and stomped on by Defendant Brown and his associates. Brown encouraged his companions to join in the assault simultaneously. Brown and his entourage then continued to beat Plaintiff Parker closed-fisted for almost minutes, repeatedly stomping on Defendant Parker’s head, kicking his face and ribs, and causing severe bodily injury.”

The four victims all are receiving medical treatment, especially Parker, who was hospitalized and “will need to undergo extensive medical treatment” because of “head injuries” he suffered during the attack. Additionally, the plaintiffs are demanding compensatory and punitive damages “in excess of $50 million”, in addition to the “pecuniary losses, pain, and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses.”

Representatives for Brown, Conway, Akinlolu, Ceej, and Live Nation haven’t responded yet.

