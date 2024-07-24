Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 22, and to make the occasion special, her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, threw a surprise bash for her, inviting her closest friends. However, that was not the only reason for the pop star to be happy on her special day.

As per reports, Gomez and Blanco are eager to spend their lives together and are planning to get hitched. The singer and the record producer have grown pretty close in a relatively short period of time, as they confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Having Marriage Talks

Sources have revealed that Gomez and Blanco are very serious about their relationship and have been having conversations about their wedding. “She and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage. Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now,” revealed the insider.

The report comes at a time when Blanco, 36, organized a surprise birthday party for his lady love. The songwriter reportedly dedicated an entire weekend to celebrate Gomez’s birthday, inviting 10 of her closest friends to his Malibu home. He took care of the decor and the cake as well, with a chef preparing a feast for the group. Blanco also shared an adorable post on Instagram to wish the People You Know singer.

The Couple Began Dating in 2023

Gomez began seeing Blanco sometime in mid-2023 and made their relationship official months later in December when she expressed her love for the songwriter in response to fans’ comments on Instagram. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she told fans at the time.

The couple has been going strong ever since, posting pictures together on social media and praising each other in their interviews. The reports of their marriage first emerged in May 2024, when a source disclosed that Gomez and Blanco want to be with each other ‘forever.’

“She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page. Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down,” an insider revealed at the time.

