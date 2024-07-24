Deadpool & Wolverine’s premiere was held recently, and the critic’s review is increasing the anticipation of the fans even more. The Rotten Tomatoes ratings have been revealed, too, and it is on the same level as the previous Deadpool movies, and we believe that is a positive sign. It is on the upper side of the graph; to learn more, keep scrolling.

Marvel has been going through a rough phase, and the last few films have not done much to impress the fans, except Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming movie is tracking to earn an impressive amount in the US and is expected to restore Marvel’s lost glory. The film’s biggest USP is Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan, and we cannot say enough what it means for the Marvel fans to witness Wade and Logan together on screen.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a strong 85% rating on Tomatometer based on 59 reviews, as per Luiz Fernando’s report; however, this rating will change with time. When writing the article, the percentage went down by 5% to 80% from 130 reviews. The prequels have higher scores than the latest ones. The previous movies were in the Fox Universe and were huge commercial successes. Deadpool 2, released in 2018, had a firm rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has the second-highest rating in the franchise.

Meanwhile, the first film, Deadpool, was released in 2016 with a rating of 85%, the highest in the franchise. The critics so far have said positive things about the movie, and you can check out the first reactions here.

Deadpool & Wolverine [2024] – 80%

Deadpool 2 [2018] – 84%

Deadpool [2016] – 85%

Since the movie is bringing back Hugh Jackman as the clawed mutant, compared to his last Marvel movie, Logan, the Shawn Levy directorial is significantly behind, as the 2017 movie has an outstanding 93% rating.

However, Deadpool & Wolverine’s rating on Metacritic is a little worrisome, as it has received only 54, one point behind The Flash. The Rotten Tomatoes score will change as more people watch it and share their reviews. Whatever the reviews say, the Marvel fans eagerly await the movie, and nothing can stop them from watching their favorite superheroes suit up. The fans have waited literally for years for this moment.

On the other hand, compared to the last five MCU movies, only Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have been so highly rated as Deadpool & Wolverine. Black Panther 2 has an 84% rating, while James Gunn‘s movie is rated 82%. The Marvels has been rated 62%, Thor: Love and Thunder has 63%, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has the lowest rating of only 46%.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be released in the theatres on July 26.

