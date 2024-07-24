Deadpool and Wolverine debuted with an average rating on Metacritic, with multiple critics, including The Hollywood Reporter, slamming the film as “messy and overstuffed.” The film scored just one point under 2023’s The Flash, which was also panned by critics.

Although Marvel films have generally garnered positive reception from critics, they have had fewer and fewer favorable ratings on a film post pandemic. 2022’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scored a Generally favorable 64 Percent rating, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did as well with 67 percent. However, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were a bit of a letdown, scoring 50 and 48 percent respectively.

Now Deadpool & Wolverine has debuted to mixed reactions on Critic aggregator site Metacritic, landing a dismal score of 54, based on 44 reviews. It’s just one point under DC’s The Flash, which became one of the biggest box-office bombs, losing an estimated $200 million. The film was also slammed, with ABC News saying, “Mad trippy or catastrophic? This DC superhero epic is actually a mix of both, dragged down by exhausting multiverse hopping.”

Deadpool and Wolverine also received mixed reviews from 44 critics. While Empire praised the movie, saying, “Marvel has found its mojo again,” Guardian was less enthusiastic, writing that the film was “amusing and exhausting.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times described the movie as a” whole lot of hot air”, noting, “While it will likely amuse its target audience of geeks and the terminally online, Deadpool & Wolverine is a whole lot of hot air and not much else.”

Entertainment Weekly echoed its peers’ assessment of the film: “The movie is two hours of cheap jokes, culminating in the world’s biggest Family Guy episode. It tries so hard to be clever, it just ends up being cringe.”

Despite landing an average score on Metacritic, Deadpool & Wolverine is certified fresh on another critic aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

