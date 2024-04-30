Henry Cavill’s exit from the DC Universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over is a sore subject for the Cavill fans. There had been a theory claiming Gunn knew about Cavill’s re-casting when he was promoting his DC movie The Suicide Squad in 2021. The new Superman movie’s Guy Gardener actor Nathan Fillion is responsible for that. Scroll below for more.

Gunn and Safran took over the DC Studios in 2022; soon after that, they started making the changes. Not bringing Henry back was probably the biggest shock for the fans. Gunn and Safran faced a lot of backlash for it.

As per Variety’s report, Nathan Fillion, who was also a part of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, told Collider that James informed him about his Guy Gardener role during The Suicide Squad’s premiere party in 2021 in his new Superman movie. However, James said he spoke to Nathan about the Green Lantern at a party for his MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It sparked theories that James knew about his new DC co-head role and Henry Cavill’s ousting. People even called the director a liar.

James Gunn now clarified things on his social media handle on Threads, where a fan confronted him about the conspiracy theory that he was planning on rebooting the DC and making his own Superman movie when he was first hired by WB, which also meant not bringing Henry Cavill as Clark Kent.

James Gunn said, “I don’t quite understand how that fits. Aside from the fact I had no interest in running DC until Peter decided to do it with me so he could do the exec stuff & I could focus on creative when I was hired to write Superman, it was always intended as & pitched as a new Superman story.”

He continued, “So why would I lie about not planning that at the Squad premiere, which would have amounted to the same thing at the end of the day? How does this particular conspiracy theory make sense?”

Recently, Henry Cavill seemingly took a veiled dig at his post-credit scene in Black Adam and said he does not have much with those scenes and might give up on them.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Superman movie with David Corenswet in the lead role is expected to be released in the theatres in 2025.

