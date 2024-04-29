Michael B Jordan has confused us with his latest social media activity as the actor shares the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine. He is already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka the MCU, as one of the most favorite anti-heroes, Killmonger. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film still has over two months to hit the theatres, but rumors are coming from all directions.

Jordan appeared as Killmonger in the first Black Panther movie and gave Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa a tough competition. His performance was widely appreciated, and the people forgot about his other failed Marvel role. For the unversed, in 2015, he appeared in the Fantastic Four-styled FANT4STIC movie as Human Torch. The film was reportedly a failure at the box office, directed by Josh Trank, but the Creed star redeemed himself in the 2018 MCU film.

Last Monday, Marvel and Ryan Reynolds shared the first official trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine. Since it has a multiverse concept, fans expect several variants of their Marvel superheroes to appear in it. Amid all the speculations, Michael B Jordan, as per Cosmic Marvel’s post on X, has shared the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine on his social media.

Now, posting the trailer of a film is no big deal; one might be a fan or supporting their fellow actors from the fraternity. However, in this case, speculations arise since he has already played two significant Marvel characters. On the one hand, the Fantastic Four reboot is in the works, which allows Marvel to use the character and the actor who played in Deadpool & Wolverine; there is also a rumor claiming that Chris Evans will appear in the movie as Human Torch as he too played the part before.

Michael B Jordan reprised his role as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, surprising everyone. The fans would have to wait for the film to arrive in the theatres, but let us look at what the netizens think about it.

One of the fans posted, “If this is true, I am so pumped for this movie. This is what Multiverse or Madness should’ve been.”

Another wrote, “Movie is about to be nutty.”

One stated, “… he coulda just liked the trailer and supported it… orr- somethings cookin…”

Another suggested, “Human Torch variant probably, not Kilmonger.”

“No more killmonger please we’ve seen more killmonger then BP so I’ll take Human torch,” stated one person.

Followed by one adding, “A killmonger variant who was raised by king T’chaka.?”

And, “His F4 team and universe will def be mentioned.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be released in the theatres on July 26.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Was ‘Desperate’ To Date Prince Harry? Wild Past Rumours Resurfaced When Swift Declined Meghan Markle’s Podcast Invite Even After ‘Personal Letter’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News