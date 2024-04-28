Chris Hemsworth is known for his incomprehensible good looks and garnered immense fame as MCU’s Thor. The actors get bulked up for their roles, and Hemsworth did it, too. But unfortunately, the actor went a little overboard and got bigger than his superhero suit. Keep scrolling for more.

Chris appeared in the role for the first time in 2011, reportedly earning only $150K-$220K for it. From there to his last Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, he earned a whopping $20 million to $29.25 million. For the Avengers movies, he earned from $3 million to $29 million for all four movies. As per reports, he will be back with a fifth movie in his solo franchise, and the fans are waiting eagerly to see their beloved God of Thunder back in the MCU, and it might happen sooner than expected! You must wonder why we are saying that. Then, stick to the end to get the answer.

In 2011, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris Hemsworth revealed that as soon as he landed the role of Thor, he started looking at the comic and discovered that the God of Thunder “is 500 pounds or something” and looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger. It made him ponder that he had to get bigger. He was also encouraged by the filmmakers to achieve a similar physique.

Chris Hemsworth recalled, “[The filmmakers] kept saying, ‘Yeah, get as big as you can, as big as you can.’ And then I came back right before Christmas, just before we started the movie, and had a final sort of camera test and put the costume on and within a couple of minutes, my hands started going numb.”

The Thor star added, “And everyone was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not cool’. And I started getting pins and needles, and you’d touch the skin, and the blood wouldn’t return to that area so quick. And I thought, ‘OK, it doesn’t fit.” Chris Hemsworth was made for the part, and the suit suits him perfectly.

Now, according to several reports, the nine-minute extended footage of Deadpool & Wolverine shown at the CinemaCon earlier this month reportedly had a scene where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is seen crying over Deadpool’s body, and Mr Paradox explains to Wade Wilson, “That happens in the distant future.” Well, if not a full-length feature, we can at least see Hemsworth in the upcoming MCU flick starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It will be released in the theatres on July 26.

