It’s a billion-dollar Love story, and ex-WWE star Erika Hammond just said yes! In the most trending news today, tech billionaire Ankur Jain has married Erika Hammond, a former wrestling star, in an Egyptian fantasia-filled wedding. From Private jets to Pyramids and pre-wedding festivities competing with the Ambanis, here’s everything you need to know!

If you thought that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding celebrations would be the theme for all weddings going forward, think again! Billionaire Ankur Jain of Blit Technologies just got married to former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond in a destination wedding of dreams. The Egyptian-themed wedding was a sequel to their 3-star Safari pre-wedding exquisiteness.

Jain also revealed that he first wanted to get married in space. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Ankur, the CEO of the cashback technology company, said, “We’re New Yorkers, and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world.”

Erika, the former wrestling star, added her two cents, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Inside the Lavish Egyptian-themed Wedding

The closest competition we have to the Ambani wedding, being over 1000 crore, is Ankur and Erika’s nuptials. However, the Ambani pre-wedding was very traditional, but the American couple opted for an unconventional wedding ceremony that omitted the bridal party, bridesmaids, and wedding cake.

Top celebrities from Tinsel Town attended the couple’s wedding day, which featured a Met Gala-themed dinner at the Grand Egyptian Museum and a private viewing of the pyramids and Sphinx.

The pre-wedding festivities were just as extravagant as the wedding, starting with a lavish $2,000 per night three-night safari in South Africa. Following their departure, the couple reportedly threw a four-day party for 130 guests in Egypt. Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, met Erika while working out at Rumble Boxing, now owned by his wife, a fitness instructor at the time.

Ankur & Erika’s Star-Studded Guest List

A star-studded guest list included Brian Kelly, several politicians and well-known businessmen, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke, and April Love Geary, Kevin O’Leary and Linda O’Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, and former Texas governors Rick and Anita Perry.

While the total cost of the wedding or the pre-wedding festivity of Ankur and Erika’s luxe affair is not really known, even the jist sounds as expensive, if not more, than the Ambani pre-wedding!

