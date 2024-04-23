“Trailer abhi baaki hai mere dost” because Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are yet to tie the knot. Mukesh Ambani splurged a bomb in the pre-wedding festivities that took place in Jamnagar in March. The latest we hear is that the couple will get married in London, and Bollywood celebrities have already received the invites. Scroll below for all the details!

The pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair. Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rihanna headlined the performances. Preggers Deepika Padukone was also seen shaking a leg with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Amitabh Bachchan, and family were among others in attendance during the 3-day festivities.

The Ambani pre-wedding was a grand affair. Viewers are only anticipating the day when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot, and the moment is sure to be a visual spectacle. As per a report by India Today, Mukesh Ambani may now be turning his son’s wedding into an international affair.

Wedding Venue

The wedding will reportedly take place at Stoke Park in London. Interestingly, Reliance Industries acquired the property worth 592 crores in 2021. It is situated in Buckinghamshire County of London and has 13 tennis courts, a 4000 sq ft gym space, exquisite restaurant space, and many more amenities. It is being renovated and will soon be a premier golfing and sports resort.

On the other hand, the sangeet ceremony will take place at a lavish property in Dubai. The fuels are more believable since Ananta Ambani and Radhika Merchant were recently seen shopping at a mall in UAE. One only wonders if they flew to check out the venue.

Guest List

As per the report, the wedding invite has already been sent to guests, and it consists of a 9-page dress code. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and family, Bachchans, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among others who have received invitations.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Wedding Date

Rumors further suggest Anant and Radhika will seal their forever in July 2024. While the official confirmation is yet awaited, the couple will likely marry on July 12th.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Ke Ek Phone Pe Mai Khada Ho Jaata Hoon”: Anurag Kashyap Takes A U-Turn On Working With SRK After His Old Remark On “Hero Worshipping”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News