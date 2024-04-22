Anurag Kashyap was a rare Bollywood director who wasn’t keen on working with superstars Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. He wasn’t okay with catering to anyone’s fanbase but believed in making films his way. But it looks like the Gangs Of Wasseypur filmmaker has taken a U-turn and secretly desires to work with SRK. Scroll below for all the details!

Shah Rukh is currently enjoying a streak of success at the box office. After the Zero (2018) debacle, he returned with Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. He then delivered Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster, Jawan. He concluded his hattrick of 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki.

Anurag Kashyap on working with Shah Rukh Khan

In a viral interview shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club “@iamvasimt” on Twitter/X, Anurag Kashyap was asked about working with the superstar. To this, he reacted, “Wo unke haath me hai, mere haath me nahi hai. Wo Shah Rukh Khan hai! Mai kaam karna chahta hu is a desire. It’s something that I’ve put out in the universe aur ye Shah Rukh Khan ka hi dialogue hai. Agar wo mere sath kaam karna chahenge toh bolenge. Unko malum hai ki unke ek phone pe mai khada ho jaata hu. Unka jab bhi phone ata hai mai khade hoke baat karta hu, nahi toh mai baithke baat karta hoon.”

Anurag Kashyap is an ace director, and it will be indeed exciting to see him directing the Badshah of romance, SRK.

SRK’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on King, opposite his daughter Suhana Khan. He will return to the action genre for the film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand will direct the action sequences. The film is said to go on floors later this year.

SRK also has Pathaan sequel, Jawan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

