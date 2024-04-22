Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar whose fandom knows no bounds. He rose from the ashes and has created a space in everyone’s hearts. But did you know? The actor was once under backlash over the glorification of torture in his movie Anjaam, but he went on to declare himself a ‘hit hero.’ Scroll below for the interesting scoop!

Anjaam was a romantic psychological thriller directed by Rahul Rawail. Released on April 22, 1994, the film completed 30 years today. It was his third consecutive thriller after Baazigar and Darr. It starred Madhuri Dixit as the female lead, a woman facing the brunt of her obsessive lover.

Shah Rukh Khan accused of glorification of torture

SRK portrayed a psychotic lover for the third time, and the audience did not like it. Accused of “glorification of torture,” Shah Rukh Khan told on Aap Ki Adaalat, “In my films, I have used the love angle to defend killing people. But in the climax, we never show that my character gets any sympathy. You can call it glorification when he doesn’t face the repercussions of his actions. But if you watch the climax of all three films (Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam), I am beaten up so badly in all of them.”

During the same conversation, Shah Rukh joked that he has started calling himself a “hit actor.” Why so? “I have started calling myself a hit hero because everyone has beaten me so much. Even the heroines have beaten me. It’s just entertainment. That is how I perceive films,” he concluded.

Made on a budget of 2.65 crores, Anjaam was an average affair at the box office. It minted 9.66 crores in its lifetime.

SRK’s upcoming projects

Fans are most excited because Shah Rukh Khan is uniting with his daughter Suhana Khan on-screen for the first time. He will be seen as a mentor to his babygirl in King. The film is mounted on a budget of 200 crores and is expected to be an action spectacle.

He also has Pathaan 2, Jawan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan in the kitty.

