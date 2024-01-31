Even before Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies hit the OTT platform for its worldwide release, reports of her starring with superstar father Shah Rukh Khan surfaced on the web. After a long wait, the star kid made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, which featured other star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda and was dropped online in November last year.

Soon after it was released on the OTT giant, it received massive criticism and big thumbs down from the audience and critics. On the other hand, all the SRK fans were waiting for him to spell his charm and magic in his next with his daughter. The father-daughter duo, who was reportedly coming together for a Sujoy Ghosh film, are unlikely to be seen together. Yes, you heard that right!

The latest media report states that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film with Sujoy Ghosh has been shelved. While the reason behind the film being put on the backburner hasn’t been revealed, it is being said that SRK isn’t keen on his daughter being subjected to unfair comparisons to the superstar. However, the project has been put on the back burner.

A source close to the development revealed to Times Now News, “I don’t think that project is happening, not after The Archies. Suhana needs to find a project as far removed from her father as possible. Earlier, SRK was tempted to get on camera with his daughter ASAP. Now, after The Archies, this historic togetherness is gone on the back burner.”

Earlier media reports stated the film, which was titled ‘King,’ was supposed to go on the floors in Jan 2024. While it was said to be a one-of-a-kind action thriller, fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the dynamics between the two.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next after enjoying massive box office success with films like Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where he was paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. It also stars Vicky Kaushal in the pivotal role.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan, who received massive criticism for her performance in ‘The Archies’, hasn’t announced her next.

Coming back, how many of you are disheartened with the latest development on Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film? Do let us know.

