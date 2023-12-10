After being in the news for quite some time, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ was finally released on the OTT giant Netflix. The film, which is an official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, stars three privileged star kids- Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, along with other debutants. Since the film hit the OTT platform, it’s been at the receiving end while Zoya is being slammed for casting star kids, reigniting the nepotism debate.

Now, the filmmaker has hit back at the haters. Zoya, who’s known to be a critically acclaimed filmmaker, has given fans unforgettable films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and others. She has recently defended nepotism and roping in the star kids in her film. Scroll down for details.

During her latest interview, when Zoya Akhtar was asked about the nepotism debate, she defended the same and said that she has the right to follow whatever she wants to do. The filmmaker said that the debate is about privilege, access, and social capital. She further said that she understands the anger or frustration of those who do not have the access that some people get so easily. She added that having Suhana Khan in her film is not going to change anything in anyone’s life because it’s ‘banal.’

Zoya Akhtar told Juggernaut, “My dad came from nowhere and made a life for himself. I was born and bred in the industry, and I have every right to follow whatever I want to do. As part of his network and what he made, I know those people. What am I going to do, disown my dad because I want to be a filmmaker? Are you saying I can’t choose my profession? It makes no sense. The actual problem is something else, and this is just like beating a dead horse… it’s not going to do anything. If every kid born into the film industry never worked in cinema, it’s still not going to change your life.”

Further defending nepotism, Zoya Akhtar explained that nepotism is when one takes public money or someone else’s money and favors one’s friends and family, and it cannot be when one takes their own money. Further slamming haters, she asked, “Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? It’s my money! If tomorrow I want to spend my money on my niece, it’s my problem. At the end of the day, if a director or an actor gets another job, it is solely on the audience. Viewers decide if they want to see them or not.”

