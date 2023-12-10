Instead of hosting big Bollywood parties which generally include a star-studded guest list, Vidyut Jammwal opted for a Himalayan adventure on his birthday. The actor, who is known for his incredible fitness, has always found solace in nature. From his mountain adventures to trips around the Himalayan region, he likes to shed all the luxuries every once in a while to spend some time in nature’s lap.

On his birthday today, December 10, Jammwal surprised fans with refreshing pictures from his Himalayan retreat. The actor ditched all his clothes to bath, cook, perform yoga and just be himself, feeding his adventurous soul.

Earlier today, Vidyut Jammwal took to his social media accounts to drop three pictures, which have now taken the internet by storm. In the first picture, the actor is seen sitting on a stone by the river’s edge without any clothes on. In the second snap, he cooks noodles in nature using a tree’s trunk as his chulha (stove), while the third one has him channeling his inner yogi as he performs Surya Namaskar in the midst of a river, doing it all without putting any clothes on.

Sharing the now-viral pictures, the Commando actor wrote on X, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges—”the”abode of the”divine”—started 14 years ago. Before I realized it, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7–10 days alone every year.”

Explaining his ritual, he added, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realizing the importance of knowing ‘Who I am not’, which is the first step of knowing ‘Whom am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone, and I tune into the natural frequency of nature. I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna, receiving and emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of comprehension. I vibrate at the determination frequency. I vibrate at the frequency of achievement. I vibrate at the frequency of action. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life—reborn. I would also love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind but experiential only when in awareness. I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter, CRAKK, which will be released in theaters on February 23rd, 2024. Pic courtesy: A Local Shepherd, Mohar Singh,” he concluded.

As soon as Vidyut dropped the post, the internet went bonkers, with netizens divided into two parts. One faction slammed the actor for polluting nature, as he was seen burning fire and using plastic. Meanwhile, the other section lauded him for connecting with Mother Nature in a true sense.

“Alone for 7-8 days, Maggi kha rahe ho. Burning fire almost on a tree,

It looks like you’re burning plastic trash. Not great picture to post, Mr. Tarzan. You do the same practice there for a full week. Pollution and pollution . Is it good?” one user asked.

Another X user, expressing disappointment over the actor cooking in the midst of nature, wrote, “Don’t you tell us, Vidyut, that you are cooking Maggi in the middle of the wilderness? Disappointed.”

“How nice. Connecting with Mother Nature in the true sense. Sending healing energies,” a third X user commented.

A fourth netizen asked how he was clicking pictures if he were alone, writing, “Not leaving the cameraman behind even in solitude.”

Another user questioned if he’s competing with actress Tripti Dimri, who is currently harboring limelight for her steamy scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. “First of all, you are not alone. Who clicked these pictures? Second Divinity, shaanti, peace, nature sab thik hai par Tripti Dimri ko competition de rahe ho kya?” the user asked.

Meanwhile, a few users also compared him to Ranveer Singh, who courted controversy last year for ditching all clothes for a magazine shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen sharing screen space wth Nora Fatehi in Crakk. The film also features Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role.

