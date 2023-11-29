Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, & Bobby Deol's 1000 Crore Net Worth Combined To Grow: Abhay Deol's Asset Worth 506% Higher!

Deols are one of the biggest superstars in the country, and they are undoubtedly powerful together as a family. Their net worth and assets are definitely on the rise this year, with phenomenal success stories. It has been a year of comebacks for them. While Dharmendra was seen as the cute and endearing grandfather in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol was on rampage mode with Gadar 2. Now, it is time for Bobby Deol to unleash his wild side with Animal as the antagonist.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, led by Ranbir Kapoor, has made the audiences already love the Aashram actor in the trailer. Bobby plays a savage gangster who just does not seem to care. His unbothered, raw, and meaty look has generated an intrigue.

Interestingly, the actor has been paid almost 5 crore for Animal. Earlier this year, Sunny Deol charged 20 crore for Gadar 2, and Dharmendra’s compensation for Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was kept under wraps.

While Deols enjoyed a superb year at the Box Office, their combined net worths would surprise you.

Dharmendra’s Net Worth – 450 Crore

After working continuously since the 60s, Dharmendra accumulated wealth of over 450 crore, which includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He is the owner of a lot of agricultural land as well. He has also partnered with a chain of cottage resorts in Lonavala.

Sunny Deol’s Net Worth – 130 Crore

The Gadar 2 actor might have added a lot to his asset worth if he had co-produced Gadar 2 under the production house of the family Vijayta Films. However, his generous paycheck of 20 crore added a lot to his value, which currently stands 130 crore tall!

Bobby Deol’s Net Worth – 66 Crore

The Aashram actor enjoys a net worth of 66 crore. However, this amount is definitely going to increase after Animal’s success. Bobby‘s assets include his 6 crore Vile Parle house, where he lives with his wife, Tanya, and two sons.

Abhay Deol’s Net Worth – 400 Crore

According to a Mens XP report, the net worth of this youngest Deol lad from his generation is around 400 crore! Thanks to his chain of restaurants and other investments. The report also mentioned that Abhay has been a quick investor who has invested in a lot of businesses and properties. Interestingly, Abhay’s net worth is 506% higher than Bobby Deol’s!

Karan Deol’s Net Worth – 40 – 50 Crore

According to many celeb profiling websites, the Deol son enjoys a net worth of around 40 – 50, apart from what he’ll inherit from his dad and granddad. However, this cannot be confirmed yet. The actor made his debut with a film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He recently got married to Drisha Acharya.

So, the Deols, in total, enjoy a net worth of over 1000 crore, excluding their other family, which includes Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. Well, that is quite high on our money meter!

