Bobby Deol is one of the most adored superstars of the 90s, and the Gen-Z can’t stop drooling over his looks. Ever since he made a comeback from Salman Khan‘s Race 3, his chiseled body has been the talk of the town. Now, as he gears up to play the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, he might make his 500+ crore debut along with a blockbuster tag!

Throughout his career, Bobby has not been a box office star despite having a thunderous debut with Barsaat. Bobby Deol’s box office report has been disastrous, to say the least. The superstar, who has been in the industry since 1995, has not had a single blockbuster to his credit to date. Neither a solo nor a multistarrer.

The last time he was seen on the silver screen was with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, where he played the third fiddle after Khiladi Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The multistarrer did not let Bobby and his caliber as an actor talk.

Now, as Bobby Deol gears up for the first Blockbuster of his career, here is his Box Office report card.

40 films, 28 years, & 6 hits!

Bobby Deol has been relevant for 28 years, right from singing Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai in his debut film to singing Ek Chumma in Housefull 4. However, the number of hits in this entire span of 28 years is rather surprising. Only six clean hits, which include his debut film Barsaat, followed by Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4.

Surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ!

With his debut film Barsaat’s opening, Bobby Deol surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s opening! Barsaat opened 68 lakh with a weekend collection of 1.96 crore. Meanwhile, DDLJ, which was directed by Aditya Chopra, collected 55 lakh on the opening day and 1.56 crore on its first weekend. Barsaat was a superhit!

28 Years & 28 Disasters

Bobby Deol made his film debut 28 years ago with Barsaat, and he has delivered 28 disasters ever since. His first flop film was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya Hai, which collected around 7.25 crore at the box office. The same year, Sunny Deol delivered the highest grosser of that year with Border’s 39.6 crore.

The Deol Box Office

Bobby Deol came together with Sunny Deol in a film titled Dillagi, and while it was expected that it would work like a miracle at the Box Office, it tanked with around 10 – 10.5 crore box office collection. The Deol brothers reunited for the Bhagat Singh film 23rd March 1931, Shaheed, which was again a disaster, collecting 7.6 crore at the Box Office. The surname became lucky when Dharmendra joined the brothers in Yamla Pagla Deewana, and the film collected 55 crore at the Box Office.

Animal – The First Blockbuster

2023 will be a year of redemption for the Deol brothers. While Sunny Deol ended a 22-year-long dry spell with Gadar 2, Bobby Deol will earn the first Blockbuster of his career with Sandeep. Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film is expected to open in the range of 40 – 45 crore.

As the Aashram superstar is gearing up for a Tamil film, Kanguva after Animal, followed by two Telugu films, here’s hoping he claims the throne as a Box Office superstar as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office Revisit (1998): When ‘Animal’ Star Bobby Deol Yielded 162% Profit With Soldier Beating BO Superstars Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Delivering The Second HGOTY, Next To Shah Rukh Khan – Check Out Stats!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News