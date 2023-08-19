Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have a history that goes long back. The two of them starred together in Darr and then Yash Chopra pulled something which was termed as a lie by the Arjun actor who felt cheated when SRK was portrayed as the hero of the film, getting him sidelined. The two never shared a cordial relationship after that but it seems like the two have their names connected as they ruled the Box Office as delivering the highest grosser of the year together. With Gadar 2, the history seems to have repeated again.

Gadar 2 has already crossed 300 crore in 8 days. The film currently stands at 305.13 crore and looking at the rage it has turned into. The coming weekend will make sure that the film aims for an easy 350 crore, maybe more than that. Currently, Deol has already delivered the highest grosser of the year, and his only threats this year might be Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

But going by the box office rampage Gadar 2 is on, it already seems like a clear winner making its way as the highest-grosser of 2023. However, Sunny Deol has achieved this ft before as well but we will discuss about two years. 1997 and 2001, when he delivered the highest grosser of the year. Why only these two years? Because they have a strange connection with Shah Rukh Khan itself.

In 1997, Sunny Deol destroyed Box Office records with Border. The film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a war drama that depicted the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and had Sunny Deol playing a turbaned soldier. Border collected 39.6 crores at the Box Office and was the highest grosser of the year 1997. This was followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai which earned 35 crores at the Indian Box Office. However, tables turned as Yash Chopra’s romantic flick starring SRK, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit went on to become the highest worldwide grosser of 1997 collecting around 58 crores. In comparison, Border finished second with about 54 crores worldwide.

Something of the same sort happened in 2001 when Gadar was released, and Sunny Deol went on rampage mode, with the film earning 77 crores at the Box Office and claiming the top spot as the highest grosser of the year. The film which finished second was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which lagged way behind in numbers and collected around 55.8 crores. But the tables turned as K3G collected 135.5 crore worldwide with Gadar finishing second at 133.1 crore!

History will repeat for the third time as Gadar 2 refuses to slow down at the Box Office. It might earn the top spot as the highest grosser of the year but Shah Rukh Khan will definitely rule the worldwide collections with his Jawan which might overtake Pathaan worldwide collections. Till then, Pathaan is already the biggest worldwide grosser this year with more than 1000 crore collections. 1046 crore, to be precise!

