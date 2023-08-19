Gadar 2 has entered the 300 Crore Club, and in style. In merely 8 days, the film has managed to achieve this feat, something that only Pathaan has managed to do in the past. This shows the kind of pace that this Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has managed to pick at the box office and it also reflects how audiences were hungry to grab a true mass masala commercial film in theatres.

While it’s the 12th film in history to do so, what’s all the more exciting is that it has managed to jump straight into the Top-10 with collections just a little below the entire lifetime of War. If one counts only original Bollywood films then the Anil Sharma directed film is at the eighth position already.

Here is looking at the lifetime scores of all 300 Crore Club grossers:

Pathaan – 543.05 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 511 crores

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.70 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War – 318 crores

Gadar 2 – 305.13 (8 days)

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Today, the film will surpass the lifetime collections of War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and by tomorrow, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju will be history too, which means the film will find itself in the list of biggest Top-5 Hindi grossers ever. There are many more records that would be broken in days to come and it would make for an interesting number crunching for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

