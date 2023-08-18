Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Ever since Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s period drama and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s comedy-drama hit screens, they have been successfully bringing the audiences to the theatres. In the week gone by, both the films have raked in good collections, with the former nearing the Rs 300 crore mark and the other earning over Rs 80 crore.

While the Anil Sharma film is creating records and is one of the fastest films to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, the masses are liking the Amit Rai directorial and the positive word-of-mouth reviews circulating are proving beneficial. And now, we have details about both films’ latest collections.

As per the early reports, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have remained steady on their second Friday, with just a slight dip in their collections. As per the report, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel sequel has collected around Rs 16-18 crore, while the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film has earned Rs 4-6 crore.

These latest number takes the total collection of Gadar 2 to Rs 300-302 crore – it collected Rs 284.63 crores on Day 7 and that of OMG 2 to Rs 89-91 crore, having collected Rs 85.05 crore at the box office at the end of Week 1.

The report, while stating that both films are steady at the box office, revealed that the Saturday and Sunday collection of the Anil Sharma film should pick up, further boosting the film’s towards the Rs 500 crore club. Amit Rai’s directorial is proving just how much fans love it as the collections indicate that there’s still an audience left who want to watch it, and it’s not the case of the spillover audience.

